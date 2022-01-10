The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Up 0.6%

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 858.25 ($11.65) and last traded at GBX 857 ($11.63). Approximately 130,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 104,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($11.57).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 833.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 790.11. The company has a market cap of £567.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from The Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.80. The Scottish Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

