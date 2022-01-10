The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.06. 1,142,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,379. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $168.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

