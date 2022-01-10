Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $610.97. The company had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,588. The company has a market cap of $240.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average is $584.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

