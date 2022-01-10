Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $609.38. 13,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,588. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $638.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

