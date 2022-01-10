TheStreet Upgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.