Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Head to Head Review

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Prudential Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 18.67% N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.60 $7.78 million $0.97 14.37 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.05 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Prudential Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

