Thunder Token Trading 19.9% Lower This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $74.73 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00314803 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

