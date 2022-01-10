Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, raised their price target on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
TI remained flat at $C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday. 18,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,153. The company has a market cap of C$77.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. Titan Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
