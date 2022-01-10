TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $2.30 million and $10,540.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

