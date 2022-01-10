Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLT opened at $243.03 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

