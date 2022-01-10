Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $109,024,000. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161 in the last quarter.

SNAP opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

