Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 51,155 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $91.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

