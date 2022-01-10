Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,434.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

