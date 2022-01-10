Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $198.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average of $179.77. The company has a market cap of $277.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.