Traders Buy High Volume of Pluristem Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,176% compared to the average volume of 184 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. 55,698,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,915. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

