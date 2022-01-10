Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches One Day Volume of $37.31 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Tranchess has a market cap of $92.65 million and approximately $37.31 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00003951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,624.49 or 0.99722005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00089181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.27 or 0.00796033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,175,748 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

