TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.68.

TDG opened at $654.21 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.