Treat DAO Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.04 or 0.07288423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.64 or 0.99950494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003073 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.