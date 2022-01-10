Truadvice LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,478 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

