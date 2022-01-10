Truadvice LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30.

