Truadvice LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,202 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 751,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

