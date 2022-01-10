Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 214,340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

