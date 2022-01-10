Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,498 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after buying an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630 over the last quarter.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.95.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

