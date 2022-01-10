Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $51.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

