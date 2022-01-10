Truist Financial Corp Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

FIVE stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

