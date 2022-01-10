Truist Securities Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $65.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $835.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,585. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.