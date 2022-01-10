Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.56. Turing has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

