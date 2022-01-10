Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.21.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $230.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.87. Twilio has a 1-year low of $228.55 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

