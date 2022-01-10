UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of WINC opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,774,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.