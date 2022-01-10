UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $61.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

