Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $17.19 on Monday, hitting $379.91. 12,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,138. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

