Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

UNCY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

