UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE UNF opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.43. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

