Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $276.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.27. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.25. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

