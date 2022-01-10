United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

