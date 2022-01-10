Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

