UnMarshal Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $468,878.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.20 or 0.07436728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.00 or 0.99857820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

