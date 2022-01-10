Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.26

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 41053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Get Upwork alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.