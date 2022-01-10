UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

URGN traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 1,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,323. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $175.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

