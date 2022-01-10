Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $308.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

