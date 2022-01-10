Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.27.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

