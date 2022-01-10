Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 553 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

CLI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

