Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Rational Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $77,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.50 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.