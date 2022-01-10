Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

VEA opened at $51.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31.

