Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 457,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

