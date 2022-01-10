Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.99

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.99 and last traded at $86.02, with a volume of 1328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $109,271,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after acquiring an additional 547,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,034,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

