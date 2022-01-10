Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

VO opened at $246.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

