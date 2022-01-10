Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $110.35 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

