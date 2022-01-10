Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $74.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

