Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Stock Position Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. 92 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.18 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.